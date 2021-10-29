Tear gas fired at Sudanese protesters against the coup, more demonstrations to come

Sudanese protesters against the coup demonstrate after Friday prayers © AFPTV

The protesters against the Sudan coup are not giving up their fight. Despite the deadly response from security forces, activists are calling for millions of people to come forward on Saturday. Uganda’s president will reopen schools in January after nearly two years of COVID closures. But many teachers have found other jobs, as the children have started working. And our reporter in Kenya tells you how the nation built a billion dollar tech industry. With the arrival of large companies, the demand for local talent has exploded.