Tebboune stated that Algeria is not going to abandon its dedication to supplying Spain with fuel

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated on Saturday that his nation is not going to abandon its dedication to supplying Spain with fuel regardless of a diplomatic row with the European nation over Western Sahara.

“We guarantee Spanish mates and the Spanish those who Algeria won’t ever abandon its dedication to supplying Spain with fuel beneath any circumstances,” Tebboune stated in an interview broadcast on state tv late on Saturday.

Algeria stated in March it was recalling its ambassador in Madrid for consultations after Spain backed Morocco’s plan for autonomy in Western Sahara, which the Algeria-backed Polisario Entrance rejected.

(Reuters)