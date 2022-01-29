Teenager wins goal against Tunisia to place Burkina Faso in semifinal

Teenager Dango Ouattara scored at half-time to secure a 1-0 victory for Burkina Faso over Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday.

Ouattara, 19, held off two defenders to hit the ball home from close range after a break in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

The striker, who later got himself sent off, was put on the road by a pass from inside his own half of the field from Blati Toure when Burkinabe played a clever counterattack to advance to the last four of the tournament in Cameroon.

It is the third time in the last five editions of the continental championship that Burkina Faso will reach the semifinals and they will next take on the winners of Sunday’s quarterfinals in Yaounde between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.

(REUTERS)