Tel Aviv Protests Against Judiciary Reforms Continue for 18 Consecutive Weeks with Thousands in Attendance

Thousands of Israelis continue to demonstrate for the 18th consecutive week against the controversial judicial reforms proposed by the hard-right government of Israel, despite the fact that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold over a month ago. Hundreds of protesters gathered in the central city of Rehovot, blocking a major road junction and waving Israeli flags. In Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, thousands of demonstrators gathered and prepared to march through the city to Kaplan Street, chanting slogans against Netanyahu while waving the Israeli flag. One protester held up a large image of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir with a banner calling him “the minister of national failure.” Police did not release any estimates regarding the number of demonstrators. Protest organizers claimed that the Netanyahu government was seeking to create a “messianic and dangerous dictatorship” in Israel and said that the economy was being harmed by the government’s failure to reverse the reforms. Critics have stated that the reforms would endanger democracy, while supporters claim that they are necessary to balance power between different branches of government. On March 27, Netanyahu announced a halt to the proposed judicial reforms “in the interest of preventing a rift in the nation,” following massive protests and a general strike. However, the protests have continued. (AFP)