Temporary Preservation of Access to Mifepristone Abortion Pill by US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has issued a temporary order preserving access to mifepristone, a commonly used abortion pill, which had faced potential bans or severe restrictions. The rulings of lower courts were frozen by the decision, halting efforts by anti-abortion activists to end availability. Although two conservative justices disagreed with the ruling, the case will now play out in an appeals court, whilst mifepristone remains available. The case arose from a Texas judge’s order to ban the drug, which led to an appeals court imposing tight restrictions, and ultimately brought the matter to the Supreme Court. Advocacy groups hailed the decision as a victory, whilst warning that further challenges were inevitable.