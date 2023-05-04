Temporary Suspension of USAID’s Food Aid to Tigray, Ethiopia due to Theft Issues

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend its food assistance program to the Tigray region in Ethiopia due to the discovery of food aid diversion and sales on the local market. USAID Administrator Samantha Power reported that the agency alerted its Inspector General’s Office to investigate the matter and sent leaders from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to Ethiopia before deciding on a temporary pause in food aid. The US government has raised its concerns with officials from the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, and they have expressed willingness to cooperate to identify and hold those responsible accountable. USAID is prepared to restart the program once it has established strong oversight measures and is confident that assistance will reach the intended vulnerable populations. The pause in food aid delivery deals another blow to the already suffering civilians, but USAID will continue to provide other vital assistance, including nutritional supplements, safe drinking water, and support for agricultural activities and development. The region has been affected by a two-year war that began in November 2020 between the federal government and forces led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), causing tens of thousands of deaths, famine-like conditions for hundreds of thousands of people, and displacement of millions. The hostilities ended in November, allowing additional aid to reach the region and some services to be restored. The United States remains committed to the Ethiopian people. (REUTERS)