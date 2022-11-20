Tennis: Djokovic defeats Ruud to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title

Novak Djokovic claimed his record-tying sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud, matching Roger Federer’s report.

The 35-year-old Serbian, the oldest participant to win the Finals, elegantly completed a season through which he missed two majors because of his vaccine situation.

It got here seven years after his final win within the ATP Finals and would carry him from eighth to fifth on the earth rankings.

For Rudd, 23, it was his third close to miss of the yr. He additionally misplaced the finals of the French and American Championships. Djokovic began strongly with two break factors of his first opponent.

However the Norwegian held out. With a 2-1 draw, the Serb started to battle, sparking fears of a repeat of the bodily stoop he suffered in his earlier two matches in opposition to Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz.

Nevertheless, Djokovic carried out admirably, not giving Ruud a single break level within the match. He recovered bodily and made the all-important break at 5-6 to take the opening set.

The Serb took cost of the second set early on and broke forward to open the lead 3-1. He served the match with a header to say his sixth Finals title.

(AFP)