Tennis star Anas Jaber returned to his homeland, Tunisia, to the cheers of the plenty

In Tonight’s Version: The price of local weather adaptation for some African international locations might be greater than 5 occasions the quantity they presently spend on healthcare. A report by improvement company Tearfund checked out 11 international locations on the continent as poor nations wrestle to answer the local weather emergency. Younger individuals in Kenya really feel little incentive to vote earlier than the elections in August, and tennis star Anas Jaber returns to his native Tunisia to a throng of followers.