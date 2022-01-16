Tennis star Djokovic is awaiting sentencing in Australia’s expulsion appeal

A verdict is expected later Sunday in tennis star Novak Djokovic’s appeal against an expulsion decision that threatens his participation in the Australian Open.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said earlier Sunday that he and two other judges hoped to reach a verdict within hours of the court hearing. The top-ranked male tennis player must win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title in games starting on Monday.

Djokovic is scheduled to play the final match on Monday at Rod Laver Arena, according to Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer, who announced the timing of Monday’s matches after the course was adjourned. Djokovic will play Miomir Kecmanovic, a friend from Serbia who is ranked 78th in the world.

During a day-long urgent hearing, Djokovic fought the government’s attempt to deport him based on Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s assessment that the top-ranked player is considered a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccination sentiments.”

Hawke’s attorney Stephen Lloyd addressed Djokovic’s anti-vaccination stance and his “history of ignoring Covid security measures.”

Lloyd pointed out that Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 last month and attended a French media interview while he was contagious and removed his mask for a photo shoot. Djokovic has admitted that he made a misjudgment in these actions.

“The minister felt that his presence in Australia would encourage people to emulate his blatant disregard for … security measures,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said Djokovic’s “presence in Australia was considered an overwhelming risk.”

Concerns about vaccination campaign

The minister suspended Djokovic’s visa on Friday on the grounds that his presence in Australia could pose a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “could be counterproductive to attempts to vaccinate others in Australia.”

Australia has one of the highest vaccination rates against Covid-19 in the world.

Djokovic’s lawyers claimed that the minister had not provided any evidence that Djokovic’s presence in Australia could “promote anti-vaccination sentiment.”

Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood also said that the minister had failed to take into account how the deportation of Djokovic could “galvanize anti-wax activists”, which happened when the 34-year-old Serb was facing deportation shortly after arriving in Melbourne on January 5.

Djokovic supporters had demanded a boycott of the Australian Open.

Hundreds of activists held a peaceful rally outside the Melbourne Park complex, which hosts the Australian Open on Saturday, and planned another meeting on Monday over Djokovic’s treatment.

“We are at Rod Laver Arena to support Novak. He has won nine (Australian Open) titles here. Hopefully this will be No. 10 – if he can get out of quarantine and get his visa back,” said Harrison McLean, one of “We are a peaceful movement, here to raise awareness and support everyone’s freedom of choice.”

Lloyd said Hawke realized that a cancellation of Djokovic’s visa “would result in some degree of concern.” But the minister’s concern about the consequences of the Serbs staying was greater.

Djokovic spent Saturday night at an immigration hotel after he and his lawyers met with immigration officials earlier in the day.

He was allowed to leave the hotel to spend Sunday in his law firm, under the supervision of two immigration officials, while the challenge was heard via video conference.

Djokovic had spent four nights locked up in a hotel near Melbourne city center before being released last Monday when he won a lawsuit on procedural grounds against his first visa waiver.

Expulsion from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although it can be waived depending on the circumstances.

The Ministry of Health announced that Djokovic had a “low” risk of transmitting covid-19 and a “very low” risk of transmitting the disease at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who has won the last three Australian Open titles, is looking for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is currently tied to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most part by a man in history.

In a social media post on Wednesday that made up his most extensive public comment on the episode to date, Djokovic accused his agent of marking the wrong box on his travel document in a declaration on arrival in Australia, calling it “a human error and absolutely not intentionally. “

Hawke downplayed Djokovic’s failure to reveal his travels to Spain and Serbia during the 14 days before landing in Australia. Hawke said he was “interested in giving it some weight in favor of canceling” his visa.

The episode has touched a nerve in Australia, and especially in the state of Victoria, where locals went through more than 260 days of locks during the worst pandemic.

Australia is facing a huge increase in virus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. On Friday, the nation reported 130,000 new cases, including nearly 35,000 in the state of Victoria. Although many infected people do not get as sick as they did in previous outbreaks, the increase still puts serious strain on the health system and disrupts supply chains.

Djokovic’s supporters in Serbia have been appalled by visas. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the Australian government of “harassing” and “abusing” Djokovic and asked if Morrison’s government was just trying to score political points ahead of the upcoming elections.

“Why did you not return him immediately or tell him it was impossible to get a visa?” Vucic asked the Australian authorities in an address on social media. “Why are you harassing him and why are you not only abusing him, but his family and an entire nation that is free and proud.”

Everyone at the Australian Open must be vaccinated.

( Jowharwith AP)