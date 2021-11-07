Tens of thousands demonstrate in Ethiopia to support the government’s campaign against the rebels, the US denounces.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians demonstrated in Addis Ababa on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as federal troops fight rebel forces threatening to march on the city.

Some protesters denounced the US government, which is among foreign powers that have called for a ceasefire as a year-long war that has killed thousands of people and escalated amid rebel advances over the weekend. last.

The United States, the UN Security Council, the African Union and Kenya and Uganda have called for a ceasefire in recent days.

The Abiy government has pledged to continue fighting. On Friday, the government said it had a responsibility to secure the country and urged its international partners to support Ethiopia’s democracy.

Some of those gathered in Meskel Square in central Addis Ababa dressed in the national flag. Many criticized the United States.

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Ethiopia of “gross violations” of human rights and said it planned to remove the country from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade deal.

“Shame on America,” one protester’s poster read, while another said America should stop “sucking Ethiopia’s blood.”

Other protesters expressed anger at the US call for the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to start talks.

The conflict in the north of the country began a year ago when forces loyal to the TPLF seized military bases in the Tigray region. In response, Abiy sent troops, which initially drove the TPLF out of the regional capital, but have faced sharp change since June this year.

“Why isn’t the US government negotiating with terrorists like al Shabaab?” said Tigist Lemma, 37, referring to a militant group linked to al Qaeda in Somalia.

“They want to destroy our country like they did with Afghanistan. They will never succeed, we are Ethiopians ”.

Speaking at the rally, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebe invoked Ethiopia’s history of resisting colonial power to justify war.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, forced more than 2 million from their homes and left 400,000 people in Tigray facing famine.

‘Without youth’ in front

During the rally, there was a call for restraint, from the popular musician Tariku Gankisi, whose songs call for the unity of all Ethiopians.

“Let no young man go to the front to fight, let the elders leave holding the fresh grass and ask for reconciliation,” Tariku told the crowd, before they turned off their microphone, it was not clear by whom. The fresh grass is a symbol of peace in the country.

A state of emergency declared by the government on Tuesday allows it to order citizens of military age to undergo training and accept military duties.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the extent of the TPLF advance. The TPLF and its allies told Reuters last week that they were 325 kilometers (200 miles) from the capital. The government accuses the group of exaggerating its achievements.

The government has also complained about coverage of the conflict by foreign media and some people at the demonstration carried posters denouncing “fake news” in Ethiopia.

Billene Seyoum, a spokesperson for Abiy, said in a Twitter post on Saturday night: “The orchestrated media propaganda against Ethiopia is increasing … Regardless, Ethiopia will outperform!”

(REUTERS)