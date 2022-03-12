Tens of thousands take part in climate protests across France

Tens of thousands protested across France on Saturday to demand more attention to the climate crisis in the run-up to next month’s presidential election.

Written in giant orange letters “Look”, protesters wrote in Paris, urging politicians to make protecting the planet a priority.

The banner was a reference to the song “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix, in which astronomers discovering a comet wipe out Earth, unsuccessfully, try to persuade politicians to take the threat seriously.

“When are we going to talk about it?” Read another tag.

The climate crisis accounted for just 1.5 percent of talking points in media coverage of the election campaign from February 28 to March 6, according to a recent survey by climate justice NGOs.

Organizers said 80,000 protesters took part across the country, including 32,000 people in Paris. But the Interior Ministry said that only about 40,000 people demonstrated, including 11,000 in the capital.

In the northern city of Lille, Lady Lampen Bernand described the climate crisis as “worse than critical”.

“I am only 34 years old,” she said, “and I even saw the planet slapped in the face with a shovel.”

“We have to protect the land we will leave to our children,” she added, but politicians have not yet shown they can rise to the challenge.

(AFP)