“Terrorists” threaten the inauguration ceremony of the Brazilian President – the subsequent Minister of Justice

Brazil’s new justice minister stated Sunday that demonstrators refusing to carry elections exterior Brazilian military bases have turn out to be “incubators of terrorism”, a day after police detonated an explosive machine and arrested a suspect accused of hyperlinks to the Brasilia camp.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have been tenting exterior navy bases in Brazil for weeks, urging the military to overturn the victory of left-wing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes workplace on January 1.

“The intense occasions that befell yesterday in Brasilia show that the so-called ‘patriotic’ camps have turn out to be incubators for terrorists,” new minister Flavio Dino wrote on Twitter. There will probably be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers.”

Dino stated that preparations for Lula’s set up could be “re-evaluated with a view to tightening safety measures”.

In one other tweet, Dino stated he would suggest the creation of “particular teams to fight terrorism and irresponsible weapons. The rule of regulation isn’t suitable with these political militias.”

The bomb information added a brand new dimension to the post-election violence in Brazil, the place tensions stay excessive after essentially the most fraught election in a era.

Nonetheless not conceding defeat, Bolsonaro has made baseless allegations concerning the reliability of Brazil’s voting system, lots of his hard-line supporters consider. Final month, the pinnacle of Brazil’s electoral courtroom rejected a grievance from Bolsonaro’s allies difficult the presidential election.

Camp Brasilia, exterior the military headquarters, has turn out to be one of the crucial excessive camps within the nation. On December twelfth, the day Lula’s victory was licensed, some camp residents attacked the headquarters of the Federal Police in Brasília.

A 54-year-old man from the northeastern state of Para was arrested and confessed to planting the canister in a gas truck close to Brasilia airport as a way to sow chaos, stated Robson Candido, chief of the Civil Police in Brasília.

“He got here to take part within the protests exterior the military headquarters and is a part of that motion that helps the present president,” Candido informed reporters. They’re on that mission, which they see as ideological, but it surely’s gotten out of hand.”

Police additionally discovered assault rifles and different explosives in an residence the person rented in Brasilia. The suspect was a registered gun proprietor, Candido stated, referred to as the CAC, a bunch that has swelled six-fold to just about 700,000 individuals since Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 and started enjoyable gun legal guidelines.

Candido stated that the person and people who helped him tried to detonate the explosive machine, but it surely didn’t go off. He stated it stays unclear what number of different individuals have been concerned. “We have by no means had bombs right here in Brazil,” he stated.