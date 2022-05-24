texas governor says 15 killed in elementary college taking pictures

14 kids and a trainer had been killed in a Texas elementary college taking pictures Tuesday, and the 18-year-old gunman was killed, Gov. Greg Abbott stated, Abbott stated a neighborhood man opened fireplace at Robb Elementary Faculty in Ovaldi, about 85 miles west of St. Antonio

“He shot and killed in a horrific and incomprehensible method, 14 college students and killed a trainer,” the governor stated.

Abbott stated the gunman was a resident of the group and entered the varsity with a pistol, probably a shotgun, and opened fireplace. He stated the shooter was most certainly killed by the responding officers, however the investigation into the occasions was nonetheless ongoing.

Uwald Memorial Hospital earlier stated 13 kids had been taken by ambulance or bus to hospital, and one other hospital reported {that a} 66-year-old lady was in essential situation. It was not instantly clear how many individuals had been wounded, along with these killed within the taking pictures

The Uvalde Consolidated Impartial Faculty District stated energetic shootings have been reported on the college, which has fewer than 600 college students enrolled. Earlier, the district stated all colleges within the district had been closed on account of gunshots within the district.

A heavy police presence surrounded the varsity on Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy jackets diverting site visitors and FBI brokers from the constructing. Faculty and metropolis officers didn’t instantly reply to messages searching for remark.

The district stated town’s civic middle was getting used as a reunification middle.

The Texas taking pictures got here lower than two weeks after a gunman opened fireplace on a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 black consumers and employees in what officers described as a hate crime.

Uvaldi is residence to about 16,000 folks and is the seat of presidency in Uvaldi County. Town is positioned about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Main Faculty is positioned in a residential neighborhood principally of modest houses. There’s a funeral residence throughout the road from the varsity.

(AFP)