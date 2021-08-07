Thai anti-govt protesters clash with riot police over Covid-19 treatment

Thai police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters in Bangkok on Saturday who demanded political reform and called for changes to the country’s coronavirus vaccination program.

Protesters defied the restrictions on public gatherings introduced as Thailand battles the worst outbreak of the virus to call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to stop.

The Thai government is under fire for the slow rollout of its covid vaccination program, and protesters also demanded that it start using mRNA shots such as Pfizer and Moderna instead of China’s Sinovac.

The 500 or so protesters were far outnumbered by police, who said Friday they planned to deploy nearly 6,000 officers to handle the rally.

“I am concerned about the situation, but we will have to keep fighting despite the severe covid outbreak,” 27-year-old protester Nat, who mentioned only one name, told AFP.

A youth-led street protest movement for democracy emerged last year, drawing tens of thousands to demonstrations in Bangkok at its peak.

The protesters called for the resignation of Prayut, the former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup, as well as changes to the army’s drafted constitution.

But the most shocking calls were for changes to the monarchy — a long-revered institution in Thailand protected by some of the world’s strictest majesty laws.

A covid spike and the arrest of key leaders have caused protests to fade into the new year and they have struggled to regain the momentum of 2020.

(AFP)