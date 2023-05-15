Thai opposition ready to establish governing body following overwhelming election victory.

The Move Forward Party in Thailand claimed victory in the country’s election on Monday, defeating military-backed parties that have been ruling the kingdom for the past ten years. The massive surge for the Move Forward Party in Sunday’s ballot left it on course to be the biggest party with its rival opposition, the Pheu Thai movement of billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, following behind. Thai voters turned out in record numbers to deliver a brutal verdict on former coup leader Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha. Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of MFP, said he would seek to build a six-party coalition that would include Pheu Thai. MFP channelled the energy of youth-led pro-democracy protests in 2020 in an election campaign pitting a young generation yearning for change against the conservative old guard embodied by Prayut. With ballots counted from 99% of polling stations, Election Commission data showed MFP on 14.1 million in the popular vote followed by Pheu Thai on 10.8 million.