Thanks to thought-controlled implants, a man previously paralyzed is now able to walk again.

Researchers have announced that a paralysed man has regained his ability to walk using only his thoughts, thanks to two implants which have restored communication between his brain and spinal cord. The patient, known only as Gert-Jan, has been paralysed since a cycling accident more than a decade ago, but using this new technology, he can now walk “naturally” and even climb stairs. The technology combines a spinal cord implant which stimulates muscle movement with a brain-computer interface that is implanted above the part of the brain that controls leg movement. The data is then transmitted to the spinal cord implant via a portable device, creating a “digital bridge” between the brain and spinal cord. While it will take many more years of research before this technology is widely available, the team is preparing a trial to study whether it can restore function in arms and hands and be used to treat other forms of paralysis.