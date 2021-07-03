The 28-day paternity leave comes into effect in France

The extended paternity leave, announced in September by French President Emmanuel Macron, would allow young fathers to become more involved with their children and reduce inequalities between women and men.

In France, July 1 usually heralds an increase in gas or electricity bills, but this year it also brings good news: 28-day paternity leave starts this week and includes a mandatory week off for new fathers. The long-awaited reform gives fathers time to invest more in parenting and family life.

The reform doubles the current duration of paternity leave for a father or second parent of a biological or adopted child to 25 days plus three for the birth from the current 11 plus three days. The three days of maternity leave are paid by the employer, the remaining days are covered by social security.

With multiple births, seven days of leave are added, a total of 32 days compared to the current 18.

Nicolas, a nurse at a Morbihan care home whose daughter is due to be born in just under two weeks, will be one of the first to benefit from the new policy.

“This is our first child. We can’t wait to meet this little creature and explore her world,” he told AFP. “Being able to take a month off is a right and a very strong social benefit that makes it possible to fully enter fatherhood and also be there to complement the mother at home.”

This 40-year-old father-to-be has already planned everything. To allow his colleagues to “breathe a bit in the summer too”, he takes a few days vacation around the delivery in mid-July, then in August, before going on full leave in September.

His employer immediately “confirmed” his request, Nicolas said, adding that he believes “the way people view the father’s role has changed”.

encourage fathers

“[It’s] a real evolution,” said David Malczuk, 27, who will welcome his second child at the end of July and has already agreed to take a month off.

When his first child was born, the industrial designer had saved 11 vacation days to travel with his wife and son to Russia, where his wife is originally from.

“She gave birth on Wednesday. I stayed with her in the maternity ward until Sunday and I went back to work on Monday. I was exhausted, I had bags under my eyes,” he recalls. “This time I will be able to develop a rhythm with the baby and get some energy back.”

Paternity leave is currently optional and is taken by about seven in ten fathers, a figure that has changed little since the scheme was introduced in 2002 and which masks large social inequalities: 80 percent of permanent workers take it, versus less than 60 percent on fixed-term contracts.

“It’s not just a matter of what dads want: there are still a lot of psychological hurdles, especially with regard to the business,” said psychotherapist Isabelle Filliozat, vice president of the “1000 Days Commission,” which advised the government to extend paternity leave. increase to nine weeks.

According to her, the reform should “encourage more fathers to take it”, because “the mandatory week will help them in their negotiations with their bosses”.

Switch roles at home

Attitudes to parenthood are largely formed in the first days after birth.

“It’s not a matter of role or gender,” Filliozat said. “Being around a child on a daily basis makes you more sensitive, attentive and develops your parenting skills.”

“However, fathers don’t have enough opportunity to have time with their babies. They form less of an attachment, feel a little less involved and can tend to leave parenting tasks to the mother, causing a lot of conflict,” she added. up.

The 28-day leave is nevertheless “laughable” in the eyes of Marie-Nadine Prager of the Collective PAF (For a Feminist Parentality).

“It’s probably better for bonding with the baby, but not for assessing each person’s place in the household,” said the activist, who advocated parental leave based on the Scandinavian model, well-paid and divided among the parents.

Changes may be made in the fall, following a work-family balance study that Christel Heydemann of Schneider Electric France and sociologist Julien Damon have been conducting since March.

The cost of the measure is estimated at €260 million in 2021, and €520 million per year thereafter.

( Jowharwith AFP)

This article has been translated from the original into French.