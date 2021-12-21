The African Cup of Nations will take place as scheduled in Cameroon next month

African soccer chief Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Tuesday that the African Cup of Nations will take place as scheduled in Cameroon next month, dispelling rumors that the long-delayed continental test could be a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. .

“I’m going to watch on January 9, Cameroon and Burkina Faso,” Motsepe said, referring to the opening match of the 2022 tournament.

The president of the African Football Confederation (CAF) flew to Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé yesterday amid concerns about the country’s readiness to host the tournament.

These included concerns about a lack of organization, incomplete construction work and the threat of coronavirus outbreaks among the large numbers of players and staff arriving in the underprivileged country in the coming weeks.

Last week, the European Clubs Association (EAC) threatened to block players from participating in the tournament due to a lack of information on health protocols.

CAF later said it would import its own laboratory, bypassing local health facilities, to evaluate players during the tournament.

Fans will also need to show proof of vaccination and submit a negative Covid-19 test result to attend games, officials announced Thursday.

The CAF president said that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant represented “an enormous challenge” for the organizers, but added that “we must always identify problems and challenges, and not shy away from them.

“We have to have confidence and faith in ourselves as Africans. And we have to have confidence and believe that we can host a very successful Nations Cup in Cameroon.”

Motsepe gave the green light for the event to go ahead after speaking with the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya.

Cameroon was originally awarded the venue for the 2019 finals, but the tournament was shifted to Egypt when the CAF found that the central African country was not ready. Cameroon was handed the 2021 tournament, which has since been delayed 12 months due to the pandemic.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)