The alleged image of the Russian military mocking President Joe Biden is not real

Some people online have posted a screenshot that appears to show a social media post from the New York Post with a satellite photo of Russian tanks on the Ukrainian border. The thoughts seem to spell “Let’s Go Brandon”, a phrase that has been used to mock US President Joe Biden. But the picture is not real, and it was never published by the New York Post.

The image of a tweet, allegedly published by the American newspaper New York Postand showing a satellite image of Russian tanks forming the words “Let’s Go Brandon”, has been shared in English on Facebook since January 21, as well as on Twitter.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is a slogan that comes from an interview with the American racing driver Brandon Brown by an NBC reporter on October 2 in Alabama. The reporter said on the air that the audience chanted “Let’s Go, Brandon”, while some spectators actually said “F — Joe Biden”.

The interview was interpreted by some American conservatives as proof that Joe Biden is protected by the media, and has since been used by his opponents to be synonymous with “F — Joe Biden”.

A satirical tweet taken seriously. The screenshot was published on January 20 by a satirical Twitter account focusing on “mememaking”, but many people online took it seriously.

You can find the origin of the scam by searching for the New York Post’s headline: “New satellite images show the extent of Russia’s construction along Ukraine’s border.”

By searching for the text in the screenshot on Twitter, you can find the New York Post’s original Tweet.

It has the real satellite image showing an accumulation of military vehicles at the Ukrainian border. They are lined up in rows, not the spelling “Let’s Go Brandon”.

The satellite images, published by the New York Post, were taken by Maxar Technologies, a US space technology company, on January 19, reported by Reuters on January 20.

They were taken after Russia began military maneuvers near Ukraine and in Crimea, a Ukrainian territory annexed by Russian authorities in 2014. The move has raised fears in Europe, and several European countries have called for a reduction in tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The sum of the cardamom This photo does not show Russian military equipment in the form of spelling “Let’s Go Brandon”. It’s actually an edited version of a real satellite photo, showing a build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, posted on a parody account.