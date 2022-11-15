The anticipated inhabitants progress within the African continent because the world reaches 8 billion

In tonight’s version: As an imprisoned Egyptian citizen breaks his 7-month starvation strike, the highlight is on Egypt’s human rights report, because the COP27 local weather summit continues. Senegal just lately imposed a cap on the worth of varied commodities from meals to hire, as inflation continues to seem within the nation, and the world has formally exceeded 8 billion. Because the world inhabitants grows, the vast majority of this progress is anticipated to come back from the 5 nations on the African continent.