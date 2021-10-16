The archivists who proved the massacre of Algerians in Paris in 1961

Philippe Grand, former chief curator of the Paris archives, was the first person to reveal evidence of the massacre of Algerians on October 17, 1961 in the heart of Paris, one of the darkest chapters in postwar French history. Nearly forty years after the silenced murders, the testimonies of Grand and her colleague Brigitte Lainé helped ensure that the massacre was finally recognized in a Paris court. As France commemorates the 60th anniversary of the atrocity, Grand spoke to Jowharabout his role in safeguarding and later revealing the evidence.

On October 17, 1961, as Algeria’s bloody war of independence was coming to an end, the Paris federation of the Algerian National Liberation Front organized a protest against the night curfew that applies only to Algerian Muslims. . The French police brutally repressed the protesters and in the hours and days that followed, dozens of bodies were found in the Seine River, many with their hands tied behind their backs. The number of victims is still hotly disputed, with some historians saying that around 200 people died. In the days after the massacre, prosecutors listed the names of the victims and how they were killed, but the Paris court dismissed the murder cases and the files were piled up in the court’s attics and basements.

It was not until 1997 that two conservatives, Philippe Grand and Brigitte Lainé, revealed the secret documents in court, demonstrating the first irrefutable evidence of the massacre.

Philippe Grand told Jowharhow he and his late friend and colleague helped uncover the massacre.

FRANCE 24: How did you discover the documents that prove the massacre?

Philippe Grand: My colleague Brigitte Lainé and I used to transfer files from the Paris court to the city archives in the late 1980s. When we got to the boxes from the years 1958 to 1962, we found the record of the public prosecutor’s office of the time when the massacre took place; the days before and after October 17, 1961. We also found the court records dismissing the cases.

There was little information in the prosecution’s record: some names of the victims, although most remained unidentified, with only the letters “FMA”, which stand for Muslim French from Algeria. There were stamps with the word “dead” and then the date and cause of death. “Dragged out of the river under the Bezons or the Neuilly Bridge”, “found in a park”, “traces of strangulation”, or “killed with a firearm”. Horrible things like that.

The judges who investigated these cases had roughly the same items in their files, not much else. They finished their investigations quickly because they didn’t have much to go on. The files did not have names of police officers who may have been involved. I think the files that had that information disappeared.

You must understand that the massacre did not take place exclusively on October 17. There were dead people before that day and after. But the day of the protest was the worst of the repression.

I was impressed by those documents. We had often seen murder investigations, but this time there were a lot of them. However, I am ashamed, because when I saw the documents for the first time and realized what they were referring to, I read them quickly. My first feeling was worry. I thought they could be destroyed or hidden somewhere where no one would find them.

We classified them and wrote to the registry that they were in our files, but we did not alert anyone about them. Alerting people could have drawn attention to those documents and put them at risk. Destroying or hiding evidence is something that happened in public records, I’m ashamed to say. Throughout our career we had hidden boxes, to save them from destruction, so we just sorted through the October 17 documents.

Ten years later, historian Jean-Luc Einaudi contacted us to testify in court about them.

F24: How did you end up testifying in court?

PG: Everyone knew that the court files of the Paris court were transferred to the Paris files, but no one knew what exactly was in those files. Many files were lost before, during and after transfers.

Jean-Luc Einaudi was one of the people most interested in the massacre and had written a wonderful book with eyewitness testimonies in 1991. [La bataille de Paris (The Battle of Paris)]. He had made official requests to examine the archives, but the prefect and the director of archives rejected all of them.

The turning point was 1997, when former police prefect Maurice Papon was tried for crimes against humanity committed during World War II. Jean-Luc Einaudi wanted to testify about Maurice Papon’s role in the 1961 massacre. Unable to access the files, he asked a member of the Socialist Party, David Assouline, for help. Assouline had the idea of ​​asking us an open question: “What do you have on October 17, 1961?”

I told him that the record of the prosecution is accessible to all but that to examine the files of the judges he had to submit a special request. Assouline told me the matter was too urgent. I got it when our office was closed and when he saw the record he asked if he could photocopy those documents. I said, sure, they are accessible to everyone. The next day they were printed in the Libération newspaper, and that’s when my problems started. The records management opened an investigation against me, but they knew I had done nothing wrong.

While defending myself, I testified at Maurice Papon’s trial in 1997 and then testified a second time in writing, when Maurice Papon sued Einaudi for defamation in 1999. I told the court that the documents I had filed confirmed Einaudi’s writings and statements about the massacre. . I described the methods of murder: strangulation with police batons. Some victims were left unconscious and thrown into the river, others were thrown into the river still conscious. When they tried to swim away, they were shot. Bodies were also found in other waterways, the River Marne and the Ourcq canal.

I saw 150 court files. Between 50 and 100 more victims were mentioned indirectly. Those files included witness statements describing the execution-style killings of North Africans. But the police brigade in charge of the Paris waterways had nothing in their files for that day. His files had disappeared.

F24: After your testimony you were punished …

PG: The administrative investigation was like being questioned by the police with an aggressive tone: “Do you recognize this …?” I met the people who questioned me and I was surprised. I’ve never seen anything like this. But Brigitte Lainé and I always felt that we were on the right side here. Everything we had done was legal, we did not violate any secrets and we did not give names. A judge had called us to testify and hiding information is a crime. It is very serious.

After the second trial, the defamation case against Jean-Luc Einaudi, we were threatened with disciplinary hearings and fired. By then it was all over for me. The administration had excluded me from the archive sites where I worked, the prison archives and the courthouse.

Some conservatives have a 19th century mindset. They set their own rules outside the law, thinking that they are protecting the image of France. For them, keeping all documents or records related to October 17 secret was not even an issue, it was obvious. It was obvious that our decision was not going to go well, but it was my duty to say what I knew.

However, I must say that I disagree with some of the people who kindly defended us, saying that Brigitte Lainé and I had higher moral and civic values, that we put citizenship before our own interests. No, we did our job. Nothing else.