The Battle of Irbin: Confronting the Ukrainian Resistance

In Irbin, outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a multifaceted resistance movement is preparing to confront the approaching Russian forces. Our team met Bohdan, the Ukrainian artist. Maxim, Russian artist; And Sergey, a Ukrainian member of the French Foreign Legion. Each of them will play a role in defending their city. Cyril Payne and George Yazbek report to France 24.

It’s March 2022. Ukrainians are fleeing en masse from the Russian invasion. Ukrainian artist Bohdan Mucha has returned to Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces are preparing to besiege the capital.

The Bohdan Artists Residence also joined the resistance. Artists are now making Molotov cocktails. Among them was Maxim, a Russian artist who decided to stay. He is torn between what he sees in Ukraine and the scolding of his fellow Russians, who believe only in pro-Putin propaganda. And his brother is part of the invading Russian forces. He has not received any news of him but suspects that he is not far away.

“We will win and soon you will all be able to go home!” Then there is Sergey, the Ukrainian member of the French Foreign Legion, who came from France to defend his homeland. His message to Ukrainian refugees: “Don’t worry, we will win and soon you will be able to go home!”

With Russian forces in control of half of the city and fighting approaching, Sergei and his comrades maintain the front line in the center of Irben. The Russian danger is very close, only 200 meters away.

Water and electricity are getting scarcer. Under martial law, alcohol is prohibited. In an underground bunker, the resistance fighters hear the bombing of their city. On that day, 11 people were killed in Irvine, including an American journalist.

