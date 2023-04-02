The East African Community (EAC) has been a crucial force for economic and political integration in the region since its establishment in 1999. The Benefits and Challenges of Ethiopia’s Inclusion in the East African Community.

Currently, the EAC comprises six member states, namely Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. However, there has been a growing call for the inclusion of more countries in the community, primarily Ethiopia.



Ethiopia is the second-most populous country in Africa and has one of the fastest-growing economies on the continent. Its inclusion in the EAC would significantly enhance the bloc’s bargaining power in trade negotiations with other countries and regional blocs. Furthermore, Ethiopia’s strategic location would offer an excellent opportunity for the EAC to expand its market and reach the Horn of Africa.



However, Ethiopia’s bid to join the EAC has been met with some resistance from some member states, citing concerns over Ethiopia’s size and economic dominance. Nonetheless, the benefits of Ethiopia’s inclusion far outweigh any perceived drawbacks, especially when considering the current economic challenges that the EAC faces, including a trade deficit and low intra-regional trade.



The inclusion of Ethiopia in the EAC would create a more comprehensive and diverse regional economy, enhancing trade and creating more significant opportunities for investment. It would also expand the market for goods and services, enabling member states to explore new markets and promote economic growth.

What are your plans for the next two years?

There’s something that happened recently that was quite historic. President Samia Suluhu granted the EAC 125 acres in Arusha for development, and nothing better shows Tanzania’s commitment to regional integration. I challenge the other partner states to demonstrate their support with such gestures.

Now that I have the title deed, I will rally partner states to develop a Community city that will accommodate everyone.

This city will be a symbol of unity and progress, and it will serve as a hub for trade, education, and cultural exchange. We will work closely with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure that the development is sustainable and inclusive, and that it benefits the people of Arusha and the wider region.



In the next two years, my focus will be on laying the groundwork for this ambitious project. We will conduct feasibility studies, engage with potential investors, and seek input from the community to ensure that their needs are met. We will also work on strengthening the EAC’s institutional capacity and improving our policy frameworks to support regional integration.



I believe that this project will not only benefit the EAC, but also contribute to Africa’s development and integration. By working together, we can build a brighter future for all our citizens.



Furthermore, Ethiopia’s inclusion in the EAC would facilitate more significant political cooperation, leading to closer ties between member states and more unified decision-making. This would be crucial in promoting regional stability, resolving conflicts, and addressing security issues.



In conclusion, the EAC needs to consider Ethiopia’s inclusion in the community for better bargaining power, economic growth, and political cooperation. The EAC’s success depends on its ability to embrace diversity and work towards a common goal of regional integration and development. Therefore, all member states should support Ethiopia’s bid to join the EAC for a more prosperous and united East Africa.