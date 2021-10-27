The bill threatens homosexuals with long prison terms

Ghana’s parliament began considering a bill that would criminalize homosexuality and make the defense of LGBT people a crime. Human rights activists have sounded the alarm at plans to prosecute the LGBT community in a country already experiencing a wave of homophobia.

The West African NGO Ghana Interfaith Diversity Network (IDNOWA) has called the bill inhumane. “If this law is passed, all conversations with journalists will be banned and our very existence will be threatened,” an IDNOWA activist told Jowharby phone.

On Tuesday, Ghana’s parliament began studying the controversial bill aimed at vigorously criminalizing homosexuality, which is already banned in the country. If passed, the new bill would allow up to 10 years in prison for LGBT people, penalize those who defend them, and penalize the publication of information that could be seen as an incentive to homosexuality.

The bill also promotes gay “conversion therapy,” a controversial practice used in various countries on the African continent and parts of the United States. Sam Nartey George, a member of parliament for the opposition Democratic National Congress, is the architect of the bill, which was supported by seven other MPs when it was introduced in August. George described homosexuality as a “perversion.” “We need to protect our children who are the target of these LGBTQ + people, who make them believe that this is a new way of life,” he told AFP.

Unprecedented wave of homophobia

According to various associations that defend LGBT rights on the African continent, Ghana has experienced an unprecedented wave of homophobia in recent years.

In February, the police evicted those who worked at the reception for LGBT + Rights Ghana, one of the few associations providing assistance to LGBT people, just a month after it opened.

Since then, the community has been the target of violent attacks by politicians, journalists and religious leaders in the Ghanaian media and on social media.

“Homosexuals are not going to suddenly disappear with the appearance of a new law. It’s just that they’re more likely to hide, ”Alexandre Marcel, director of the Idaho France Committee’s rights group, told FRANCE 24.

The Paris-based NGO was recently contacted by a 24-year-old Ghanaian who was kicked out of the family home after his uncle caught him with another man. “I haven’t heard from him in three weeks,” Marcel said.

Yours is not an isolated case. In Ghana, a law dating from colonial times prohibits homosexual relations. However, no one has ever been prosecuted under the law. However, many LGBT people face discrimination and violence, often within the family.

The Guardian reported that 21 people were arrested in the city of Ho in March during a training session for paralegals and other professionals who support vulnerable groups. While released on bail, many had to flee to safe houses, fearing for their safety. Some were even disowned by family members and lost their jobs.

“More and more LGBT people have had to flee their homes and communities, or are being targeted. They are under intense pressure. The damage is also psychological ”, lamented IDNOWA activists. The NGO believes that many cases go unnoticed because those who suffer discrimination do not have access to the Internet or the media.

The rejection of LGBT people in Ghana is linked to the conservatism of its highly religious society. According to a 2014 survey, 90 percent of Ghanaians support the establishment of a law that criminalizes same-sex relationships.

“But parliamentarians should not pass this law just because public opinion is in favor,” said IDNOWA activists. They consider the legislation to be “harmful” to Ghanaian society as a whole.

“We hope that our elected representatives perceive the danger that this law contains and that there are at least amendments,” said the NGO, adding that it does not understand that “implacability” when homosexuality is already prohibited.

According to Marcel, the reasons for the persecution lie among religious leaders, especially the Catholic bishops of Ghana. “They are responsible for this hate speech against homosexuals. How can the Pope accept that his bishops support such a law? ”Marcel asks.

IDNOWA emphasized that this type of homophobia has been “imported” and said that animosity towards LGBT people in Ghana was fueled by the 2019 conference of the World Congress of Families, a US-based anti-LGBTQ organization with strong ties. with the religious right.

Rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch had previously warned of the dangers of this group’s heinous propaganda in several African countries.

“These clergy are trying to impose views that do not reflect our diversity and rich cultural heritage. Parliamentarians should not be guided by their religious ideas. Our country’s agenda should not be dictated by religion, ”IDNOWA activists said.

They are particularly concerned that if Ghana passes this anti-LGBT law, other West African countries may follow suit.

The Ghanaian presidency is taking a cautious approach to the issue. In the midst of an economic crisis, the head of state, Nana Akufo-Addo, who would like to attract investment from African Americans and the Ghanaian diaspora, wants to maintain an image of an open and tolerant country.

But that image may be undermined by this bill, which many believe has a good chance of passing.

This article was translated from the original in French.