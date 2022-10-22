The Bloody Friday of Zahedan: Reconstructing a Bloodbath in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province

Iranian safety forces opened hearth after Friday prayers within the southeastern metropolis of Zahedan on September 30, killing no less than 66 individuals, within the bloodiest day within the nation’s latest wave of protests up to now. Persons are calling the Zahedan bloodbath “Bloody Friday” after tensions escalated to breaking level within the capital of Iran’s poorest province. With the assistance of eyewitnesses and movies shared on-line, we pieced collectively what occurred.

The scene befell in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, close to the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Individuals on this province, like individuals throughout the nation, have been protesting the dying of Mahsa Amini, the younger girl who was arrested by the morality police.

However in Sistan and Baluchistan, different points are at play. It’s the poorest province in Iran, and can also be residence to the Sunni Baluch minority, who complain of a long time of neglect and financial hardship. Native tensions have lately flared up over allegations {that a} police chief in Chabaharab port has arrested a 15-year-old Baloch lady.

On this video report, we clarify how tensions escalated after individuals completed Friday prayers on the Zahedan prayer website, positioned throughout the road from a police station.

Our Observer, an eyewitness to the bloodbath, advised us what he noticed.