The Chinese Mars Rover makes its first ride on the Red Planet

A remote-controlled Chinese motorized rover drove down the slope of a landing capsule to the surface of the Red Planet on Saturday, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle during its inaugural mission to Mars.

Named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, Zhurong drove to the surface of Mars at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time (0240 GMT), according to a post on the rover’s official Chinese social media account.

China this month joined the United States as the only nations to deploy land vehicles on Mars. The former Soviet Union landed a vessel in 1971 but lost communication seconds later.

The 240 kg (530 pounds) Zhurong, which has six scientific instruments, including a high-resolution topographic camera, will study the planet’s surface floor and atmosphere.

Powered by solar energy, Zhurong will also search for signs of ancient life, including underground water and ice, using ground-penetrating radar during his 90-day exploration of the surface of Mars.

China’s Tianwen-1 unmanned spacecraft was fired off the South China island of Hainan last July. After more than six months on the road, Tianwen-1 reached the Red Planet in February, where it has been in orbit ever since.

On May 15, the landing capsule containing the rover separated from Tianwen-1 and landed on a vast plain known as Utopia Planitia.

The first images taken by the rover were released by the Chinese space agency on Wednesday.

Tianwen-1 was one of three probes that reached Mars in February.

The American rover Perseverance landed on February 18 in a massive depression called Jezero Crater, more than 2,000 km (1,240 miles) from Utopia Planitia.

Hope – the third spacecraft to arrive in February – is not designed to land. Launched by the United Arab Emirates, it orbits over Mars and collects data about the weather and the atmosphere.

Perseverance and Zhurong are among the three robotic vehicles operating on Mars. The third is NASA’s Curiosity, which landed in 2012.

NASA’s InSight, which arrived on the planet’s surface in 2018 to study its interior, is a stationary module.

(REUTERS)