The city of Grand-Bassam emerges as a refuge for artists in Ivory Coast

In Ivory Coast, painters, photographers, designers and sculptors choose to settle in the city of Grand-Bassam, away from the urban chaos and air pollution of Abidjan. The historic city declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, located an hour from the economic capital, attracts more and more designers in search of a more serene and affordable lifestyle. As the once popular artisan town of Grand-Bassam grapples with a slump in tourism, a new generation of artists from diverse backgrounds is reclaiming this historic cultural center and giving it new life. Report from our correspondents.

Program prepared by Rebecca Martin and Jennie Shin.

