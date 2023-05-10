The Clinic in Ivory Coast that Assists Dozens of Couples in Conceiving Children with Infertility

According to the latest WHO figures, Africa’s infertility rate is just over 13 percent, making it one of the lowest in the world. However, compared to the West, couples who struggle with fertility issues often don’t have access to treatments or have to bear the significant cost themselves. Infertility is still considered taboo and frowned upon in West Africa. Our correspondents in Ivory Coast report on the only clinic in the region providing IVF treatment to help couples with fertility problems conceive.