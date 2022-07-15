The Colombian Ministry of Protection introduced the dying of a defected FARC chief in a army raid in Colombia

Protection Minister Diego Molano stated Friday that Nestor Gregorio Vera, who led a gaggle of ex-Colombian rebels who rejected the peace deal and was recognized by his nickname Ivan Mordesco, died in a bombing by the armed forces this week.

Molano instructed reporters that Mordisco was killed together with 9 different fighters final weekend in a jungle space within the southwestern Caqueta province.

Mordesco’s dying is the most recent in a string of killings of former FARC leaders who rejected a 2016 peace cope with the federal government and as a substitute shaped two renegade factions that officers say are concerned in drug trafficking and unlawful mining.

“The target of the operation was to neutralize a senior FARC dissident chief who didn’t be part of the Havana (peace) accord and whose felony path for greater than 30 years within the south of the nation has been a catastrophe for that area,” Molano stated.

Molano stated Mordisco was the final nice chief of the FARC, and his dying was a closing stab for opponents. Molano stated Mordesco was planning to broaden his faction.

In keeping with safety sources, Mordesco changed Gentile Duarte because the chief of the so-called dissident faction of the FARC-EP after the latter’s killing on the finish of Could in Venezuela, which witnessed the killing of all dissident leaders just lately.

The FARC-EP and its rival Segunda Marquetalia compete towards one another and different armed teams for management of felony actions in Colombia and Venezuela.

Segunda Marquetalia commander Ivan Marquez, who was a negotiator in peace talks earlier than the deal was rejected, survived a current assault in Venezuela, based on the Colombian armed forces.

Dissident leaders Jesus Santrich, Romana and Paisa have been additionally just lately killed in Venezuela.

The Colombian authorities accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of harboring Colombian armed teams, which Maduro has vehemently denied.

(Reuters)