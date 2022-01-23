The Comoros are fighting to bring the team together for the last 16 as a Covid team

The Comoros, the surprise package for the Africa Cup of Nations, are fighting to get a team together for their last 16 against the host nation Cameroon after 12 players and management tested positive for Covid-19, their federation announced on Saturday.

The 12 positive tests include both Coelacanth’s well-trained goalkeepers, with the third goalkeeper, Salim Ben Boina, already injured. The Comoros will face Cameroon on Monday.

“The Coelacanths affected by Covid … include coach Amir Abdou, our only two goalkeepers, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada,” the league tweeted two days before a historic match for the Comoros who qualified for the last 16 of their first tournament appearance.

In a video posted on the account, general manager El Hadad Hamidi also named five outfielders who have tested positive: midfielders Nakibou Aboubakari, Yacine Bourhane, striker Mohamed M’Changama and defenders Kassim Abdallah and Alexis Souahy.

As no goalkeepers are currently available for the match, the Comoros are in serious trouble.

The Confederation of African Football’s rules for the tournament dictate that teams must play matches as long as at least 11 players test negative for the corona virus.

If no goalkeeper is available, an outside player must stand in.

“We try to do everything in our power to find alternative solutions” but “without the coach, without bigger players and especially without our only two goalkeepers left, the situation is quite complicated”, Hamidi admitted.

The Comoros, which represents a small island nation off the southeast coast of Africa, managed to qualify to everyone’s surprise by beating Ghana 3-2 and advancing as one of the top third teams.

(AFP)