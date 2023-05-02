The Consequences of AI Generating Fictitious Historical Photographs

In recent weeks, social media users have been sharing an old-fashioned photo of men next to a gigantic horse. However, this isn’t a real historical photo, but rather an image generated by artificial intelligence (AI). This is not an isolated incident as the proliferation of programs that allow users to create images using AI has resulted in a rise of fake historical photos being shared online, some created to deliberately spread disinformation. Historian Jo Hedwig Teeuwisse, who specializes in debunking fake historical photos, has developed a few tricks over the years to spot these fakes, including examining hands and using reverse image searches to check for sources. While some people may share these fake images without realizing they are fake, others share them for their perceived interest value, regardless of their authenticity.