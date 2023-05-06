The coronation of King Charles III, marking the first UK coronation since 1953.

Charles III will receive his coronation at Westminster Abbey in a spectacular event that dates back 1,000 years and marks Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in seven decades. Keep up-to-date with our live blog for the latest info.

After succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September, Charles will be crowned king at the age of 74 and will be the oldest British monarch to receive the St Edward’s Crown.

As he sits on a 14th-century throne at Westminster Abbey, approximately 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US first lady Jill Biden, will witness the event.

The abbey has hosted all coronations since William the Conqueror in 1066.

During the two-hour ceremony, Charles’s second wife, Camilla, 75, will also receive her coronation, further symbolizing a modern monarchy and nation full of promise.

After months of anticipation, the day has finally arrived – Charles III will be crowned king of the United Kingdom in a spectacular ceremony at Westminster Abbey. This historic event, which dates back 1,000 years, marks the biggest ceremonial event in Britain in seven decades.

Charles III, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September, will be crowned at the age of 74, making him the oldest British monarch to receive the St Edward’s Crown. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, which has hosted all coronations since William the Conqueror in 1066.

Approximately 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US first lady Jill Biden, will be in attendance to witness the event. As Charles sits on a 14th-century throne, the world will be watching as he takes on the role of monarch.

The ceremony, which is expected to last around two hours, will see Charles’s second wife, Camilla, also receive her coronation. This further symbolizes a modern monarchy and a nation full of promise.

The coronation is steeped in tradition and history, with many elements that have remained unchanged for centuries. The St Edward’s Crown, which is made of solid gold and weighs nearly 5 pounds, will be placed on Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This will be followed by the anointing with holy oil and the presentation of other symbols of royalty, such as the orb and sceptre.

The coronation of a new monarch is a significant event in the history of the British monarchy and the country as a whole. It marks a new chapter in the life of the nation and the start of a new reign. For Charles, it is the culmination of a lifetime of preparation and dedication to his role as future king.

As the world watches on, we can expect to see a celebration of tradition, history, and the future of the monarchy. The coronation of Charles III promises to be a truly unforgettable event, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the British monarchy.