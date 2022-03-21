The Corsican national colonna dies nearly three weeks after being assaulted in prison

On Monday, his family announced the death of Corsican national Ivan Colonna, who was beaten earlier this month in prison in an attack that sparked riots on the French Mediterranean island.

His lawyer, Patrice Spinossi, told AFP on behalf of his family that Colonna, who had been imprisoned for life for the 1998 murder of a senior regional official in Corsica, died this evening in a hospital in the southern French city of Marseille.

A police source, who asked not to be named, confirmed to AFP that Colonna, 61, had died.

“The family asks for their grief to be respected and will not make any comment,” Spinossi added.

One of France’s most prominent inmates, he was left in a coma after being beaten on March 2nd in prison by a fellow detainee serving a sentence for terrorism charges.

The incident sparked outrage on the island, where some still see Colonna as a hero in the independence struggle, and sparked the worst clashes in years between protesters and police.

Colonna was arrested for five years in 2003 after a five-year hunt that eventually found him living as a shepherd in the mountains of Corsica.

He was then sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998 for the assassination of Claude Irignac, the highest regional official in Corsica.

In an attempt to quell local anger over the assault on his prison, the French judiciary on March 17 suspended the prison sentence of Colonna on medical grounds.

In a surprising move, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a newspaper interview last week that the government might be willing to grant autonomy to Corsica.

Then President Emmanuel Macron said that the question of Corsica’s autonomy should not be a “taboo discussion”.

But he added that the unrest must be ended before the discussion can begin. “It is a debate that cannot take place until absolute calm prevails,” he said.

Another terrorist charge was brought against the Colonna attacker, Frank Elong Abbe, who had been imprisoned for terrorism-related offenses, for the attack on Colonna.

Prosecutors said he attacked a fellow prisoner after he was angered by his “blasphemy”.

(AFP)