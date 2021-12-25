The deadly and widely used migration route between Indonesia and Malaysia

More than twenty Indonesian migrants died trying to reach Malaysia when their ship sank on December 15. This is far from an isolated tragedy in the region, say our observers, who work to help Indonesians who take these illegal migration routes in hopes of finding work. in Malaysia.

It was around 4:30 a.m. on the morning of December 15, 2021 when the small boat finally capsized off the coast of Malaysia, after being tossed about by stormy seas churned by the monsoon season. The ship, built for about 30 people, was carrying about 50 Indonesian immigrants trying to reach Johor state in southwestern Malaysia.

At least 21 people died in the wreck and another 16 were reported missing. Only 13 people were rescued, according to the latest figures, by local rescuers, who halted the search for survivors on December 19.

Images shared by rescue services and the Johor Coast Guard show crews pulling the capsized boat out of stormy seas. Other images show various body bags containing the remains of the victims lying on the beach.

The Johor Coast Guard shared several photos and videos of the rescue operations on their Facebook page between December 15 and 19.

Malaysia: 5 autres corps ont été retrouvés un jour après qu’un bateau soupçonné de transporter des sans-papiers a chaviré au large de l’État de Johor, dans le sud de la Malaisie, portant à 16 le name de morts dans l ‘ accident.https: //t.co/K4yN1wVZmQ pic.twitter.com/dZtA4NuIRP

– Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 16, 2021 Tweet by @RebeccaRambar translated from French: “Malaysia: 5 more bodies were found a day after a ship suspected of transporting undocumented persons capsized off the coast of Johor state, In the south. Malaysia, bringing the death toll to 16.

The shipwreck demonstrates the dangers of this illegal migration route, used by many Indonesians, who come to work in agriculture, construction and production in Malaysia, which has a GDP three times the size of their home country.

‘Traffickers transport migrants in crowded motorboats’

Alex Ong is the Malaysian coordinator for “Migrant CARE”, a Jakarta-based association that helps Indonesian immigrants from around the world. There are more than 2.5 million Indonesians in Malaysia.

Indonesians have been crossing the ocean and migrating to Malaysia for hundreds of years. The countries share more than geographic proximity, they also have a very similar culture and language. Malaysia is home to the largest Indonesian diaspora in the world. Many Indonesian communities have existed for years in Malaysia.

Some Indonesians migrate for economic reasons, but others are displaced by the effects of natural disasters, such as volcanic eruptions or typhoons.

The migrants aboard the capsized ship were from Bali, located in eastern Indonesia. The ship departed from Batam, an Indonesian island located about thirty miles from Malaysia and Singapore. The area is a center of migration.

Unfortunately, these types of accidents are common in this area. [Editor’s note: between Sumatra and western Malaysia]. There are many small Indonesian islands located very close to the small Malaysian islands, which makes our border very porous and difficult for the coast guard to monitor. Indonesians can go to the Indonesian island of Batam without a passport and, once there, they will try to obtain a visa for Malaysia. If that doesn’t work, they go the illegal option and use a smuggler to get to Malaysia. Smugglers transport migrants in crowded motorboats, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

It is difficult to establish how many Indonesians are trying to cross by sea, says Alex Ong. It says ships that are stopped by the coast guard or capsized are only the tip of the iceberg.

A migrant filmed this crowded ship carrying Indonesians returning home from Malaysia in October 2021. The passengers on this ship arrived safely in Indonesia. The legend, written in Indonesian, says that the ship’s driver is shown waiting for a signal to return to Indonesia.

Between 100,000 and 200,000 Indonesians travel to Malaysia without papers each year, according to Migrant CARE. Once there, many fail to obtain legal status. Others gain legal status and then lose it. Overall, there are more than 1.5 million undocumented Indonesian workers in Malaysia. These people do not have social security if they are injured or if their employers decide to fire them or pay them less. Some run the risk of being trapped in a form of forced labor.

‘I remember too many ships that have sunk’

Abdul Aziz Ismail works on the ground to help undocumented migrants return safely home to Indonesia. He is a member of the Council to Combat Human Trafficking in the Malaysian state of Selangor, where the capital Kuala Lumpur is located. Many migrants also disembark in this state, after crossing the Strait of Malacca.

Ismail says the sea lanes are most frequently used by Indonesian migrants looking to return home, either temporarily to see their family for holidays like Eïd or a wedding, or to return permanently.

He explained that this route is largely used by people traveling from Malaysia to Indonesia and not the other way around.

I remember too many ships that have sunk. I have met many immigrants who crossed by sea back to Indonesia because they were struggling without legal status in Malaysia and facing possible prosecution. Other times, their employers don’t renew their visas or even confiscate their papers, trapping them and forcing them to work in dire conditions.

Ismail took this photo of a shipwreck that took place in the northwest of the country where 18 Indonesians died trying to get home. © Human Trafficking Watch

I tried to help some young Indonesian girls, who are only 18 and 19 years old. They signed contracts and had all the necessary papers to come to work in an electricity company in Malaysia. But when they arrived, their employers confiscated their papers and their contracts were no longer valid. They were never paid and the employers threatened to report them to the authorities if they tried to leave.

Human rights organizations have been condemning this system of exploitation, which affects migrants from all over Southeast Asia who arrive in Malaysia.

In November 2020, Malaysia established a program aimed at regularizing the situation of migrant workers, a plan they hoped to complete by December 31, 2021. This measure was largely related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which worsened conditions. for migrant workers. who often lost their income suddenly and did not have access to protection.

The new procedures were aimed at helping some undocumented immigrants to return to their countries of origin. They would also allow some employers to legally register their migrant workers, without facing legal repercussions.

But Ong says these plans are not enough to stop illegal crossings, especially since not all undocumented immigrants would be eligible for regularization. However, he says that some Indonesians hope to be able to obtain the legal right to work in Malaysia through this program that provides temporary amnesty to employers.

Now that the economy is getting back on track, the need for foreign labor is on the rise again. Many Indonesians who previously worked in Malaysia want to go back there. Migrants on the ship that capsized last week were likely to come to work in the palm oil sector, which is in high demand for labor at this time of year. But it is a long and complicated process to get to Indonesia legally and migrant workers cannot wait. Neither do the Malaysian producers.