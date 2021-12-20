The death toll from the typhoon in the Philippines exceeds 200

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year rose to 208, national police said Monday, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years.

At least 239 people were injured and 52 were missing after Typhoon Rai devastated the southern and central regions of the archipelago, the police tally showed.

More than 300,000 people fled their beachfront homes and resorts when Rai hit the country like a super typhoon on Thursday.

The Philippine Red Cross has reported a “total carnage” in coastal areas.

“Homes, hospitals, schools and community buildings have been smashed,” Red Cross President Richard Gordon previously said.

The storm ripped off roofs, uprooted trees, knocked down concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses and flooded villages, drawing comparisons to Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

One of the hardest hit islands this time was Bohol, known for its beaches, rolling “chocolate hills” and small tarsier primates, where at least 74 people have died, Provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on his official Facebook page.

There has also been widespread destruction on the islands of Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao, which suffered the brunt of the storm when it hit the country with winds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.

At least 10 people were killed in the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP on Sunday.

SOS was painted on a road in the popular resort town of General Luna on the island of Siargao, where surfers and tourists had flocked before Christmas, as people struggled to find food and water.

Swaths of the affected areas are without communications, hampering disaster agencies’ efforts to assess the full extent of the storm’s damage.

There has also been a power cut, which has affected water refilling stations and ATMs.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and firefighters have been deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts.

Coast guard and navy vessels carrying food, water and medical supplies were dispatched, while heavy machinery, such as backhoes and front loaders, were dispatched to help clear roads blocked by power poles and downed trees.

Rai hit the Philippines at the end of the typhoon season; most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are getting more powerful and getting stronger faster as the world gets warmer due to human-caused climate change.

Ranked among the world’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, the Philippines is affected by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, which often wipe out crops, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

(AFP)