The demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, the sick chief of the United Arab Emirates, on the age of 73

The state information company introduced, in a quick assertion, that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of the United Arab Emirates who suffers from an extended sickness, died Friday. He was 73 years outdated.

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs introduced a 40-day mourning interval and a three-day suspension of labor in all ministries and the personal sector beginning Friday, together with the elevating of flags over half of the employees.

He has lengthy since stopped getting concerned within the day-to-day affairs of ruling the nation, together with his brother, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed, seen because the working ruler. There was no instant announcement of a successor, though Mohammed bin Zayed is on his option to inherit the highest place.

Sheikh Khalifa, who has not often been seen in official photographs or at public occasions for years, succeeded his father and UAE founder Sheikh Zayed in 2004. He suffered a stroke a decade later, which has stored him largely out of sight ever since.

The world’s tallest tower within the emirate of Dubai within the United Arab Emirates has been named Burj Khalifa after the late ruler, whose oil-rich emirate helped save Dubai throughout a monetary disaster.

(AFP)