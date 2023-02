The demise toll within the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 50,000

The demise toll from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 exceeded 50,000 on Friday, after Turkey introduced that greater than 44,000 folks had been killed.

The Catastrophe and Emergency Administration Authority (AFAD) mentioned the demise toll in Turkey as a result of earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night time.

Because the reported demise toll in Syria rose to five,914, the full demise toll within the two nations rose to greater than 50,000.

(Reuters)