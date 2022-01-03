The devastating fire in the South African parliament starts again after a calm

The fire resurfaced in the South African parliament a day and a half after the flames first broke out. A man is to be brought to justice this week in connection with the devastating fire. The power of the Sudanese army has increased since the resignation of civilian Prime Minister Hamdok over the weekend. Generals now have sole governing authority as the fatal tensions continue to deepen. And Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dies at the age of 77, after spending a life defending his country’s endangered wildlife.