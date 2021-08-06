Tonight we look at the economic impact of the political unrest in Tunisia, the impact of the Mauritius oil spill a year later, and 7,000-year-old cave paintings in Djibouti depicting animals that are no longer in the area.
Home WORLD NEWS The economic impact of the political unrest in Tunisia
WORLD NEWS
The economic impact of the political unrest in Tunisia
Tonight we look at the economic impact of the political unrest in Tunisia, the impact of the Mauritius oil spill a year later, and...
G7 accuses Iran of deadly tanker attack near Oman
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven Rich Economies said Iran is threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence shows it...