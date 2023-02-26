The European Union imposes further sanctions on the Wagner Group for “violations of rights” in Africa

On Saturday, the European Union introduced further sanctions towards the Russian mercenary group Wagner for “human rights violations” within the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and Ukraine.

A complete of 11 people and 7 entities related to the paramilitary group have been added to the bloc’s record of asset freezes and journey bans.

The Wagner Group itself – which is combating in Russia’s struggle in Ukraine – has already been sanctioned by the European Union in 2021.

A press release issued by the European Council mentioned that the current further sanctions had been permitted “in gentle of the worldwide dimension and the seriousness of the group’s actions, in addition to its destabilizing impact on the nations wherein it operates.”

Josep Borrell, EU international coverage chief, mentioned: “The actions of the Wagner Group pose a risk to folks within the nations wherein it operates and to the European Union.”

The European Council mentioned that eight of the seven listed people and entities are topic to the EU’s world human rights sanctions regime for Wagner’s actions in CAR and Sudan.

One of many Wagner personnel was topic to the EU sanctions regime that applies particularly to Mali.

The opposite two Wagner persons are included within the European Union’s sanctions regime that punishes Russia for its struggle in Ukraine, which was additionally up to date on Saturday.

These are the 2 Wagner commanders mentioned to be linked to Russia’s seizure of the city of Solidar in Ukraine in January.

Wagner in Africa In Mali, the European Union imposed sanctions on the commander of Wagner’s forces there. The assertion mentioned Wagner fighters in Mali “have been concerned in a number of acts of violence and human rights violations, together with extrajudicial killings”.

Mali is dominated by a army junta that final 12 months compelled France to withdraw troops deployed there a decade in the past on a mission to fight jihadists.

Others listed by the EU in CAR had been outstanding Wagner members, together with the “safety adviser” to that nation’s president, Faustin Arching Touadera.

Wagner participated within the Central African Republic on the invitation of Touadera to suppress the revolt, and their presence additionally compelled the French forces there to go away final 12 months.

Gold and diamond firms linked to Wagner within the Central African Republic and Sudan have been hit by EU sanctions.

A Central African radio station, Lengo Sengo, was additionally listed “for its involvement in on-line affect operations on behalf of Russia and the Wagner Group with the intention of manipulating public opinion”.

(AFP)