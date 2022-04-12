The European Union is popping to Nigeria as a substitute for dependence on Russian oil and gasoline
In tonight’s version: The European Union turns to Nigeria because it searches for various suppliers of oil and gasoline, the union is attempting to strengthen its ties with Africa’s largest oil producer, and dozens have died on account of extreme floods that hit the province of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. Ethiopian researchers hope {that a} native staple, referred to as false banana, will present a strategy to deal with meals shortages.