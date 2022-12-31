The EU urges Rwanda to cease supporting the M23 rebels within the DR of the Congo

The European Union on Saturday urged Rwanda to cease supporting the March 23 insurgent motion, which has seized swathes of territory in North Kivu province within the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo – together with the USA and lots of European nations – has repeatedly accused its smaller neighbor in Central Africa, Rwanda, of supporting the March 23 Motion, however the latter denies the cost.

The Tutsi insurgent group has superior in latest months to inside a number of dozen kilometers of the provincial capital, Goma.

The European Union’s international coverage chief, Josep Borrell, mentioned Saturday that the European bloc had urged Rwanda to “cease supporting the M23 and use all means to stress the M23 to adjust to the choices taken by the East African Group” and at a summit in November in Angola.

“It additionally strongly urges all nations within the area to stop any assist for armed teams lively within the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Borrell mentioned.

He referred to as on Kinshasa to “take all essential measures to guard the civilian inhabitants on its territory.”

Below intense worldwide stress to disarm, the M23 joined a ceremony final week handy over the strategic city of Kibumba to an East African navy power as a “goodwill gesture” for peace.

The EAC additionally mentioned the group ought to withdraw to the borders between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Rwanda.

Nonetheless, Kibumba’s extradition was instantly dubbed “phony” by the Congolese navy.

Borrell’s feedback got here after the publication of a report by United Nations consultants on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which indicated that it had collected proof of the “direct intervention” of the Rwandan Protection Forces contained in the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo between a minimum of November 2021 and final October.

The consultants’ report says that Rwandan forces have launched operations to strengthen the M23 primarily in opposition to the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) – primarily via the provision of arms, ammunition and uniforms.

Kigali views FDLR as a menace that justifies interventions inside the DRC.

Rwanda additionally accused the Democratic Republic of the Congo – the place presidential elections are scheduled for subsequent December – of utilizing the battle for political functions, in addition to of “fabricating” the November bloodbath through which a minimum of 131 civilians had been killed.

A United Nations investigation blamed the deaths on the March 23 Motion rebels.

Previous to the bloodbath, Angola had been brokering peace talks meant to pave the way in which for an armistice settlement.

