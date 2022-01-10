The EU’s climate monitoring reports over the past seven years were the world’s hottest ever

The last seven years have been the hottest ever recorded globally “by a clear margin”, the European Union’s Climate Monitoring Service reported on Monday, alerting to sharp rises in record methane levels in the atmosphere.

Countries around the world have been hit by a relentless onslaught of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-breaking forest fires over Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1,000-year heat wave in North America and extreme rains that caused massive floods in Asia. Africa, USA and Europe.

In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that by 2021 it had joined the uninterrupted warm streak since 2015.

It found that last year was the fifth warmest ever recorded globally, marginally warmer than in 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements date back to the mid-19th century.

The annual average temperature was 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, measured between 1850 and 1900, C3S said.

This was despite the cooling effect of the natural weather phenomenon La Nina.

Overall, the monitoring service found that the last seven years “have been the warmest years ever by a clear margin”.

“2021 was another year of extreme temperatures with the hottest summer in Europe, heat waves in the Mediterranean, not to mention the unsurpassed high temperatures in North America,” said C3S CEO Carlo Buontempo.

“These events are a strong reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps towards a sustainable society and work to reduce net CO2 emissions.”

Methane increase

C3S also monitored atmospheric concentrations of the planetary warming gases carbon dioxide and methane, and found that both had increased without signs of a slowdown.

Methane in particular has increased “very significantly”, to an annual record of approximately 1,876 parts per billion (ppb).

The growth rate for 2020 and 2021 was 14.6 ppb per year and 16.3 ppb per year, respectively. This is more than twice the average annual growth rate over the last 17 years.

But a number of human-caused and natural sources made it difficult to pinpoint why there had been such a sharp increase in recent years, C3S said.

Methane (CH4) is the gas that is most responsible for global warming after CO2. Although it is shorter-lived in the atmosphere, it is many times more potent than CO2.

Natural sources include wetlands, while human-induced sources are leaks from natural gas and oil production, coal mining and landfills, as well as rice fields, livestock and manure management.

Vincent-Henri Peuch, head of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, which tracks greenhouse gas increases, said observational evidence was crucial to avoid “climate catastrophe”.

Reducing the amount of methane that seeps into the air would quickly lead to a slowdown in rising temperatures and help reduce the so-called emissions gap between the Paris Agreement’s goal of a 1.5 degree ceiling for heating and the 2.7 degrees we are heading towards even if all nations keep their promises to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

It has aroused interest from decision makers who are interested in finding the fastest ways to reduce emissions.

At the COP26 climate summit last year, about a hundred nations joined an initiative to reduce methane emissions by at least 30 percent this decade. Notably absent was China.

The oil and gas industry has the greatest potential for rapid reductions, especially through the detection and repair of gas leaks during production and transport.

Although global warming may seem gradual, its impact on extreme events is “dramatic”, says Rowan Sutton, of the UK’s National Center for Atmospheric Science at Reading University.

“We should see the record-breaking events of 2021, such as the heat wave in Canada and the floods in Germany, as a slap in the face to wake up politicians and the general public to the urgency of the climate emergency,” he told Science Media Center.

“In addition, the continued increase in greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere cries out that the underlying causes have not yet been addressed.”

