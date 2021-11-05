The fight for women’s rights in Iraq

Women make up half of Iraq’s population, but they are almost invisible in the public sphere. In this ultra-conservative society, a woman’s place is neither at school nor at work, but out of sight at home. However, some brave women have decided to fight against these traditions, despite the danger. Our reporters went to greet them.

In Iraq, feminism is a fringe concept with little traction in mainstream society. But the country’s women are among the most helpless in the world, and gender inequality extends to all levels of Iraqi society.

Illiteracy rates among adolescent girls are twice those of boys. Meanwhile, only 14 percent of women are employed, compared to 73 percent of men, according to UN figures.

Rather than seeking higher education and a career, Iraqi women are expected to marry young and become obedient wives and mothers. Even within these domestic roles, women can face terrible mistreatment from their husbands. Almost half of married women have faced some form of domestic violence, be it emotional, physical or sexual.

From domestic violence to forced marriage to “honor” crimes and rape, Iraqi women face many threats. But despite the risks, a courageous minority is challenging this deep-rooted patriarchy. Our reporters in Baghdad, Jack Hewson and Lucile Wassermann, met three pioneers who are trying to advance the cause of women’s empowerment.