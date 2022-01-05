The first part of the South African anti-graft investigation released

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is awaiting the full release of the Zondo report before responding to its findings on state corruption. The first part of the investigation accuses former President Jacob Zuma of having encouraged the vaccination of his closest allies during his time. In Tunisia, several critics of President Saied are on hunger strike, condemning illegal arrests. And preparations are in full swing in the city of Cameroon’s Bafoussam for the Africa Cup of Nations.