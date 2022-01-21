The flamboyant American rock star Meat Loaf dies at the age of 74

Meat Loaf, the flamboyant American rock star who became global fame with his debut album “Bat Out of Hell” has died at the age of 74.

The singer and actor, also known as Marvin Lee Aday, had a career that spanned six decades and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

His hits include the nearly 10-minute title track from “Bat of Hell”, “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” from the same album and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” from the 1993 sequel “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell “.

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1947, Meat Loaf found success on stage in the 1970s and appeared on the Broadway musicals “Hair” and “The Rocky Horror Show”.

He shifted his focus to rock music in the early 1970s and collaborated with Jim Steinman on a debut album that showcased his powerful voice and established his long-haired, leather-clad, motorcycle-riding rock persona.

“Like a bat from hell, I will be gone when the morning comes; When the night is over, like a bat from hell, I will be gone, gone, gone,” sang Meat Loaf in “Bat of Hell,” with an intensity on the verge of melodrama which became his hallmark and established him as a rock icon.

He later appeared in films including “Rocky Horror Show”, “Wayne’s World” and “Fight Club”.

British author Stephen Fry, who starred in a sketch with the rock star on Saturday Live, said. “I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf.”

“He had the quality of being scary and cuddly at the same time.”

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century – https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw

– Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022 British producer Pete Waterman said: “It was his voice – you knew what you got with Meat Loaf. It was 100 percent of everything.”

A statement posted on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page said: “From his heart to your souls … never stop rocking!

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.”

( Jowharwith REUTERS)