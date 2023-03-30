The France ladies’s staff makes use of veteran coach Hervé Renard earlier than the World Cup

The French Soccer Federation (FFF) introduced, on Thursday, that Herve Renard has been appointed coach of France Girls till 2024 and can lead the staff within the World Cup finals this yr.

The 54-year-old Frenchman resigned as coach of the Saudi males’s nationwide staff this week after main the staff to final yr’s World Cup in Qatar, the place they scored a shock group-stage victory over champions Argentina.

Renard will reveal his squad for France’s subsequent two friendlies throughout his presentation on Friday. They’ll face Colombia on April 7 and present Olympic champions Canada on April 11.

The French Soccer Federation sacked Corinne Diacre this month after captain Wendy Renard mentioned she wouldn’t play within the World Cup if the coach remained in cost.

Ranked fifth on the earth, France is seeking to win its first World Cup at this yr’s main event from July 20 to August. 20 in New Zealand and Australia.

After shedding 2-1 in a pleasant match towards Bolivia in Jeddah final week, Renard mentioned he feels he has led Saudi Arabia as a lot as he can.

A glowing Reynard led Zambia to a shock Africa Cup of Nations ultimate victory over Ivory Coast in 2012.

Three years later, he achieved his second continental title by main Ivory Coast to the title by defeating Ghana within the ultimate to grow to be the primary coach to carry the trophy with two totally different groups.

Diacre’s place turned unacceptable after Wendy Renard mentioned she wouldn’t play on this yr’s World Cup to protect her psychological well being.

>> Girls’s soccer cries ugly due to French TV’s “awful” reporting and indifference

Fellow internationals Marie Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diagne quickly adopted go well with, all of whom mentioned they had been operating low on the nationwide staff.

Wendy Rennard, extensively thought of among the best defenders in ladies’s soccer, performed for France towards Norway, Denmark and Uruguay final month.

She was stripped of the captaincy by Diacre following France’s quarter-final exit at Euro 2017, earlier than regaining the captaincy in 2021.

Diacre additionally got here underneath fireplace ultimately yr’s European Championships in England for leaving large gamers Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer, the staff’s all-time main scorer, out of her squad.

(Reuters)