The French Constitutional Council controversially approves conditional vaccine passports

On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved – with conditions – the country’s new vaccine pass against COVID-19, which will require people aged 16 and up to show proof of vaccination to enter public places such as bars, restaurants and cinemas.

The new passport is part of President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to make life difficult enough for the small minority of unvaccinated people to be forced to get covid shots.

The Council decision paves the way for the vaccine passport to enter into force on 24 January and replaces a health passport that showed evidence of vaccination, a recent negative test or a previous infection.

The Council upheld the Government’s wish that anyone over the age of 16 must present a vaccine passport and a provision of legislation allowing bar and restaurant managers to check a person’s identification alongside the passport to prevent the use of counterfeit or third party certificates.

But it abolished a requirement for vaccine cards to be shown to participate in political meetings. Coming less than three months before an election, the council said such a provision would infringe on people’s freedom to share opinions and views.

The vaccine pass has given new impetus to weekly street protests against covid-related restrictions on public life.

Some people who oppose the vaccine say that they have made themselves feel like second-class citizens of Macron.

France reported more than 425,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday, and hospitals say the vast majority of covid patients in intensive care are unvaccinated.

