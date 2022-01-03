The French election year begins with the EU flag at the Paris landmark

France’s far-right claimed a “major patriotic victory” on Sunday after officials took down a temporary installation of the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe monument, which provoked outrage among President Emmanuel Macron’s right-wing rivals over the Elysee Palace.

The EU’s giant blue flag was hoisted instead of a French flag on New Year’s Eve to mark France’s turn at the rotating presidency of the EU Council, which it will hold for the next six months.

The arch, a monument to war dead and other landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Panthéon, was also illuminated with blue light as a tribute to the bloc of 27 nations, of which France is one of the founders.

But with France’s presidential election less than four months away, Macron’s right-wing rivals seized on the temporary removal of the tricolor flag, calling it a violation of France’s heritage and its veterans.

The far-right candidate Marine Le Pen was the first to tweet her “outrage” over the flag switch on Saturday, claiming that it “offended those fighting for France” and promised to lodge a complaint with the Prime Minister, France’s highest court for administrative matters.

It is my opinion that the French drape was replaced by those of the European Union under the Arc de Triomphe, in addition to the tomb of the unknown soldier.

This provocationsbrott those who are battus for France. I ask E. Macron to restore our national drape. pic.twitter.com/sR2IfjV3sG

– Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) December 31, 2021

Other presidential hopes soon followed, including right-wing extremist media expert Eric Zemmour, who branded the installation an “insult”, and the main conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse, who accused the government of trying to “erase French identity”.

When the EU flag was eventually removed on Sunday, Le Pen hailed “a major patriotic victory” and claimed on Twitter that a “massive mobilization” had forced Macron to back down.

An official of the French Presidency rejected a U-turn saying that the removal of the flag before dawn was “in line with the planned schedule”, and insisted that unlike the blue lights for monuments, it was only meant to be at the Arc for two days.

European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune, who had previously said the flag would remain “for several days”, also denied any “retreat”.

“We embrace Europe, but it does not take away from our French identity,” Beaune told France Inter radio, accusing Macron’s opponents of “desperately chasing the far-right sterile controversies”.

The presidency official, who asked not to be named, could not say when the massive French flag would fly again under the famous arch, but noted that it was not a permanent feature of the monument.

