The French MP was thrown with seaweed when cases of violence against politicians increase

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned an attack on a legislator from the North Atlantic overseas territory of Saint-Pierre-and-Miquelon by protesters against the government’s Covid-19 health passport.

Video circulating on social media showed that Stephane Claireaux, a Macron MP’s MP, was thrown with seagrass and dirt by mocking protesters outside his home on the windswept territory off the Canadian island of Newfoundland this weekend.

The incident was “unacceptable” and “unacceptable”, the president said during a visit to the southern French city of Nice, complaining about “intensified violence” against elected officials.

Tensions over health measures have risen in France since Macron said last week that he planned to “pee” the unvaccinated until they accepted shots.

Sunday’s attack came just days before the introduction of France’s health pass in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, where fewer than 6,000 people live. The measure, which has long existed on the French mainland, requires people to present evidence of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter public spaces such as bars.

“We must condemn such attacks, because in the end it is totalitarianism if you subject local or national elected representatives to physical pressure … It is not acceptable in a democracy,” said Marc Fesneau, Minister for Relations with Parliament.

Claireaux had previously told TV broadcaster France Info that he had been waiting for protesters outside his home “to talk to them”.

“It was a car loaded with pliers … and people started throwing it at me. It was like being stoned. My wife came out to accompany me on the front steps. I avoided a stone that missed our faces by five centimeters (two). inches), he said.

Claireaux added that he would bring charges against those responsible.

“People are free to believe that we are not making the right decisions. We all receive death threats via email. At some point, this must stop,” he said.

Christophe Castaner, leader of Macron’s party in parliament, told France Inter radio that there had been 322 threats against MPs by 2021 – two thirds of them against the ruling party.

“Some anti-waxers use the president’s provocative statements to justify their violence. But nothing can justify it. These actions are deeply shocking, especially outside a family’s private home,” said Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure.

At the same time, senior Conservative MP Eric Ciotti said the incident was just one of many “excesses that take an extraordinarily worrying and dangerous turn”, and demanded “heavy punishment for those who use force”.

But he also attacked Macron for “seeking conflict, seeking tension, trying to divide for political reasons”.

